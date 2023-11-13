Zimbabwean Man Arrested In UK Over The Murder Of Perseverance Ncube, A Zimbabwean Woman

In a statement on Sunday, 12 November, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Moyo had been charged with her murder and possession of an offensive weapon. The statement read in part:

A 45-year-old man has been formally charged with the murder of Perseverance Ncube, who was tragically killed in front of her two children in Salford. At around 2.40 AM on Friday 10 November 2023, officers were called to reports of a woman who had been found with serious injuries on Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Worsley. Perseverance was found with a single stab injury to the chest, she was taken to hospital where she sadly died as a result of her injuries. Obert Moyo (28/02/1978) of Pennington Road, Bolton has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded ahead of a court appearance at Bolton Magistrates Court on Monday 13 November 2023.

GMP appealed to any motorists and residents in the area who may have information that can assist in resolving the case to contact the police. GMP said:

Greater Manchester Police are appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to the investigation on Dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell cameras to contact us. Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP on 101 quoting log number 236 of 10/11/2023. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

According to a report, Moyo was released from prison three years ago after serving half of a 10-year sentence for attacking his ex-girlfriend on 26 August 2013.

His relationship with his 25-year-old ex had ended a month earlier.

Moyo went to a care home where she worked in New Church Road, Brighton and Hove, at 1 AM.

He broke in, carrying two knives and a screwdriver and found her working alone.

While the elderly residents slept, he ripped out her hair extensions and then dragged her to the back of the building.

Moyo inflicted cuts on the woman’s face, but she managed to run away and was found on New Church Road.

