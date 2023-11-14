Charamba Accuses CCC Of Stealing Corpses From Morgues

BIGGEST MISTAKE YENYU MAYERO is imagining that you can re-pivot and scaffold your disintegrating party on any corpse found on the road. It will not work. Nothing beats a Constitution, Structures and Wise Leadership. Zvimwe zvese idrama chete!!!!! Tinoteerera mapurisa anehutsome hwekuwongorora mangava. Kwete imi vana muzapu!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣

In another post, Charamba warned CCC that they were inviting trouble by allegedly stealing corpses for political purposes. He wrote:

MaYERO, MUKADA KUSHANDISA ZVITUNHA MUPOLITICS, TINOSANGANA KUBWIRO NEKUMAKUVA. MUSAZOTI MAVARA AZARE VHU! We will fight you on any terrain of your choosing. Without blinking. Makajaidzwa!!! We cannot have politics of cannibalising zvitunha to make up for own blatant political failures. Never!!!!!

This comes after two CCC activists, Tapfumanei Masaya, who was a pastor at Pillar of the World Church, and Jeffrey Kalosi were allegedly abducted by unknown people in Mabvuku, Harare, on Saturday.

Masaya’s lifeless body was found dumped at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road in the Cleveland area in Harare on Sunday.

Kalosi was allegedly assaulted before being dumped near a place called Chabwino.

The two activists were abducted while conducting a door-to-door political campaign to drum up support for Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, the CCC candidate for upcoming parliamentary by-elections.

Meanwhile, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Masaya’s wife, Maria Zhuwawo, has together with other family members and friends identified the body of her husband and the clergyman at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart (CCC), urged the international community to speak against the “pattern” of abductions in Zimbabwe. Coltart posted on X:

I am deeply concerned by the spate of abductions in Zimbabwe. The systematic abduction and torture of opposition activists by state agents is a crime against humanity. 1. On 2 September 2023 CCC Councillor, Womberaishe Nhende, was abducted and badly tortured, resulting in his hospitalization. 2. On 24 October 2023 MP Hon. James Chidhakwa, was abducted and tortured. 3. On 1 November 2023 MP Hon. Takudzwa Ngadziore, was abducted and tortured. 4. On 11 November 2023 CCC supporter and pastor Tapfumanei Masaya, was abducted and went MISSING. Last night his brutally beaten body was found on the outskirts of Harare. These men have generally & seemingly been abducted in broad daylight by state agents, some carrying AK-47 rifles. The police have seemingly done nothing to investigate these abductions and no one has been arrested despite the fact that in some of the cases, photographs were taken of the perpetrators and they have been named. The silence of many in the international community has given ZANU PF licence to continue. Unless the international community speaks out this pattern will grow.

