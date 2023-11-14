Landlord Imprisoned For Assaulting Tenant
A 37-year-old Bulawayo landlord was on Friday sentenced to nine months in jail for assaulting a tenant following a dispute over a rental increase, reported the Southern Eye.
Clive Mandipe pleaded not guilty to the assault charge when he appeared before magistrate Themba Chimiso but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence adduced by the tenant, Dominic Dube.
Dube sustained serious injuries as a result of the assault.
The court heard that on 04 July 2023, at around 6 PM, the two were at their residence in Bellevue where Mandipe informed his tenant that he had hiked the rentals.
Dube protested the rental hike resulting in an altercation between the two.
Mandipe assaulted Dube with a knuckle duster on his head.
Dube suffered severe injuries because of the attack and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
A report was made to the police leading to the landlord’s arrest.
