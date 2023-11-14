Landlord Imprisoned For Assaulting Tenant

5 minutes ago Tue, 14 Nov 2023 07:10:19 GMT

A 37-year-old Bulawayo landlord was on Friday sentenced to nine months in jail for assaulting a tenant following a dispute over a rental increase, reported the Southern Eye.

Clive Mandipe pleaded not guilty to the assault charge when he appeared before magistrate Themba Chimiso but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence adduced by the tenant, Dominic Dube.

Dube sustained serious injuries as a result of the assault.

