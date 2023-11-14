ZRP Destroys 600kg Of Beef For CCC Celebrations

Police have been accused of double standards as beasts are slaughtered at ZANU PF rallies and fed to supporters without inspection.

In fact, In Zimbabwe, butcheries all over the country including urban areas sell uninspected meat.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

CCC’s Chibaya told The Mirror that two beasts were slaughtered for the celebrations which were to run concurrently with a rally at Chiriga Business Centre in Chatsworth, Gutu on Thursday. He said:

I bought a beast for Ward 6 victory celebrations and the second one was bought by Ephraim Morudu who is our party candidate in the Gutu West Parliamentary by-election taking place this Saturday (11 November). Police impounded the beef from Murodo as he ferried it in his car from Mpandawana to Chiriga and told him that they were going to destroy it because it had no certificate of inspection.

Ward 6 which is in Gutu West is the only rural council seat declared as won by CCC in Gutu District in the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Ephraim Morudu was the Citizens Coalition for Change candidate in the Gutu West by-election held on Saturday and came third in the race.

The ZANU PF candidate John Paradza received 12,147 votes, Martin Sebastian Mudzingwa, an independent candidate, received 1,775 votes, and Morudu received 1,258 votes.

The other candidate, Robson Kurwa of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) received 138 votes. There were 132 spoilt papers.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment