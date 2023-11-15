22 Bodies Of Toyota Quantum Accident Victims Stashed In Back Of Truck, No Body Bags

3 minutes ago Wed, 15 Nov 2023 13:06:23 GMT

In a shocking development that highlights the deplorable state of affairs in Zimbabwe, the bodies of twenty-two (22) people who were killed on Tuesday night in a road accident at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road were stashed in an open truck that delivered their bodies to the UBH mortuary.

The bodies were not placed in body bags but were packed like sardines on the back of a truck, images that surfaced on social media platforms show.

