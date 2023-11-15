22 Bodies Of Toyota Quantum Accident Victims Stashed In Back Of Truck, No Body Bags
In a shocking development that highlights the deplorable state of affairs in Zimbabwe, the bodies of twenty-two (22) people who were killed on Tuesday night in a road accident at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road were stashed in an open truck that delivered their bodies to the UBH mortuary.
The bodies were not placed in body bags but were packed like sardines on the back of a truck, images that surfaced on social media platforms show.
Police said a Toyota Quantum had a head-on collision with a DAF truck 17km out of Bulawayo.
The accident happened just after 10 PM between Muchbinding and Ethandweni.
Police also revealed that the DAF truck had a driver and one passenger while the South Africa-bound Quantum had 21 people onboard.
There were only two survivors who are admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).
