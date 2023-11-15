Brito Names Warriors Starting XI To Face Rwanda
Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named a starting eleven to face Rwanda in Zimbabwe’s first 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Huye Stadium this afternoon.
Four of the players in the starting XI ply their trade in the local premiership and the rest are based at foreign clubs on the African continent and further afield.
The match is set to kick off at 3 PM.
Below is the starting eleven
Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Teenage Hadebe, Gerald Takwara, Divine Lunga, Brian Banda, Marvellous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Admiral Muskwe, Walter Musona, Prince Dube.
Bernard (Chicken Inn), Mbeba (Highlanders), Banda (FC Platinum) and Musona (FC Platinum) are the locally-based players.
The foreign-based players are Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Takwara (Ohod), Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nakamba (Luton Town), Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Muskwe (Exeter City), and Dube (Azam).
