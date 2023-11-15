Brito Names Warriors Starting XI To Face Rwanda

6 minutes ago Wed, 15 Nov 2023 10:57:55 GMT

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named a starting eleven to face Rwanda in Zimbabwe’s first 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Huye Stadium this afternoon.

Four of the players in the starting XI ply their trade in the local premiership and the rest are based at foreign clubs on the African continent and further afield.

The match is set to kick off at 3 PM.

