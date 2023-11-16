Police Names 15 Victims Of The Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road Accident

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of some of the 22 people who lost their lives in a road accident on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on November 14, 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, mentioned that seven of the victims still need to be identified by their relatives. Read the statement:

UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 27-KILOMETRE PEG ALONG BULAWAYO-BEITBRIDGE ROAD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of 15 of the 22 victims who were killed in a road traffic accident which occurred on 14th November 2023 at the 27 Kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road when a Toyota Quantum motor vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board.

The 15 victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-

