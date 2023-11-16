Police Names 15 Victims Of The Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road Accident
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of some of the 22 people who lost their lives in a road accident on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road on November 14, 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, mentioned that seven of the victims still need to be identified by their relatives. Read the statement:
UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT THE 27-KILOMETRE PEG ALONG BULAWAYO-BEITBRIDGE ROAD
The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases the names of 15 of the 22 victims who were killed in a road traffic accident which occurred on 14th November 2023 at the 27 Kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road when a Toyota Quantum motor vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board.
The 15 victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-Feedback
• Brian Phiri (44), a male adult of Ndiweni Village, Kezi
• Sadam Maenzane (31), a male adult Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo
• Kifi Sphandla (48), a male adult of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo
• Tobias Ncube (36), a male adult of Mbundane, Bulawayo
• Mehluli Sibanda (39), a male adult of Mpopoma, Bulawayo
• Gilbert Nyoni (45), a male adult of Entumbani, Bulawayo
• Ntuntuko Mpofu (33), a male adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo
• Kylene Ndlovu (2 years), an infant of Njube, Bulawayo
•Vongai Tshuma (36), a female adult of Njube, Bulawayo
Jennifer Ndlovu (42), a female adult of New Mangwegwe, Bulawayo
• Sibonginkosi Ndlovu (42), of K West, Summerton , Bulawayo
• Ruth Mawonidze (33), a female adult of Nketa 9,
• Bulawayo Aldrean Ndlalambi (46), a male adult of Mkoba 16, Gweru
• Noah Haurambwe (40), a male adult of Pumula, Bulawayo
• Dumoluhle Ndlovu (36), a male adult of Luveve 5, Bulawayo
The other seven victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. Relatives who are missing family members who were travelling along the accident route on the day are advised to contact ZRP Esigodini Traffic on 0779 074 677 or 0773 865 797 or Matabeleland South Provincial Operations on (0284) 22323 or 22834 or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703 631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.
