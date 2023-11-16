President Mnangagwa Sets Tribunal To Investigate Judge Chinamora
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set up a three-member tribunal to look into allegations of misconduct against High Court Judge Webster Chinamora. The allegations were made by Balwearie Holdings (Pvt) Limited, who claimed that Chinamora collaborated with a lawyer to make a judgement on a case that was never actually heard in court, ZimLive reported citing a circular.
The President has established the tribunal based on the recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), as stated in a circular issued on Wednesday. Read the circular:
Now therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the president as afore said, I do, by this proclamation establish a tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office of the Honourable Justice Nicholas Webster Charakupa Chinamora.Feedback
To investigate Honourable Justice Nicholas Webster Charakupa Chinamora’s conduct as alleged in the dossier from the Judicial Service Commission, whether it can be deemed to have been tantamount to gross misconduct; to investigate whether the Honourable Justice Chinamora interfered with the course of justice during the course of his duties.
To investigate whether Honourable Justice Chinamora presided over matters wherein he had a direct conflict of interest.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Retired Justice Moses Chinhengo will lead the tribunal investigating the allegations against Judge Webster Chinamora, alongside Dr. Gift Manyatera and Clara Phiri as members. The tribunal has a timeframe of five months to complete its investigation and provide recommendations to the President regarding Chinamora’s suitability for his position.
Chinamora has denied the allegations and has promised full cooperation with the tribunal’s investigation.
If found to have violated his oath of office, Chinamora could join the growing list of judges dismissed by President Mnangagwa in less than five years. Justices Francis Bere, Erica Ndewere, Thompson James Mabhikwa, and Edith Mushore have already been fired. Justice Martin Makonese resigned when a tribunal was appointed to examine his misconduct claims.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals