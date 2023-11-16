President Mnangagwa Sets Tribunal To Investigate Judge Chinamora

To investigate Honourable Justice Nicholas Webster Charakupa Chinamora’s conduct as alleged in the dossier from the Judicial Service Commission, whether it can be deemed to have been tantamount to gross misconduct; to investigate whether the Honourable Justice Chinamora interfered with the course of justice during the course of his duties.

To investigate whether Honourable Justice Chinamora presided over matters wherein he had a direct conflict of interest.

Retired Justice Moses Chinhengo will lead the tribunal investigating the allegations against Judge Webster Chinamora, alongside Dr. Gift Manyatera and Clara Phiri as members. The tribunal has a timeframe of five months to complete its investigation and provide recommendations to the President regarding Chinamora’s suitability for his position.

Chinamora has denied the allegations and has promised full cooperation with the tribunal’s investigation.

If found to have violated his oath of office, Chinamora could join the growing list of judges dismissed by President Mnangagwa in less than five years. Justices Francis Bere, Erica Ndewere, Thompson James Mabhikwa, and Edith Mushore have already been fired. Justice Martin Makonese resigned when a tribunal was appointed to examine his misconduct claims.

