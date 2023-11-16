Zimbabwean Minister Asks Churches To Pray For The Cholera Outbreak To End

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has reported that over 140 people have died and at least 7,000 people have been infected. The lack of access to clean water and poor sanitation have been identified as factors contributing to the spread of cholera. Harare has been particularly affected, with some suburbs experiencing water shortages for several years, months and or days.

Causes, prevention and treatment of Cholera

Cholera is primarily caused by the ingestion of contaminated food or water that contains the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Poor sanitation and lack of access to clean water are key contributors to the spread of cholera.

To prevent cholera, it is important to practice good hygiene by washing hands with soap and clean water, especially before eating or preparing food, and after using the toilet. It is also crucial to drink safe, clean water and avoid consuming raw or undercooked seafood. Boiling or treating water with chlorine tablets can help kill the bacteria.

In terms of treatment, the most important aspect is rehydration. Oral rehydration salts (ORS) or intravenous fluids are given to replace lost fluids and electrolytes. Antibiotics may be used in severe cases to reduce the duration and severity of symptoms. Prompt access to medical care is vital, as untreated cholera can lead to severe dehydration and even death. Additionally, efforts to improve sanitation and access to clean water are crucial in preventing cholera outbreaks and controlling its spread.

