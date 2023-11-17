Woman Wanted For Stealing And Selling Presidential Farming Inputs

4 minutes ago Fri, 17 Nov 2023 15:56:33 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is hunting for a Hurungwe woman, Sekai Zimbowa, for theft and sale of Presidential farming inputs. A police statement seen by Pindula News says Zimbowa was selling the stolen inputs at her shop in Hurungwe. Read the report:

Police in Tengwe are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Sekai Zimbowa (28) who is being sought in connection with a case of theft of Presidential inputs in which the suspect was selling the Presidential inputs at her shop at Makakara Business Centre on 15/11/23. The police have since recovered 91 X 50 kg bags of compound D fertilizers from the suspect’s shop.

ZRP is also investigating two other cases of theft involving Presidential inputs. One of the incidents took place on November 5, 2023, in Kyle Village, Rafingora, Mutorashanga. During the distribution process, 20 bags of 50 kg compound D fertilizers, 3 bags of 50 kg maize seed, and 3 bags of 50 kg vegetable seeds were stolen.

