MSU Founding Vice Chancellor Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe Dies, Declared National Hero

6 minutes ago Sat, 18 Nov 2023 10:14:10 GMT

Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe, the founding Vice Chancellor of Midlands State University (MSU), has died at the age of 81. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared him a national hero.

Prof Bhebhe was a highly respected academic who received numerous awards and honours for his contributions to the field of history. He served as the Vice Chancellor of MSU from 1999 to 2014 and played a crucial role in its growth and development into a diverse institution. President Mnangagwa, along with the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda and national heroes Richard Hove and Cephas Msipa, were part of the committee that established MSU.

Prof Bhebhe was actively involved in various academic and professional associations and authored several books and articles on Zimbabwean and African history. The president responded to the news of Bhebhe’s death:

