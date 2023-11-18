Results Of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matches Played Saturday

5 minutes ago Sat, 18 Nov 2023 17:49:17 GMT

Here are the results of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches that took place on Saturday, 18 November 2023:

– Chicken Inn won against Yadah with a score of 2-1.

– FC Platinum and Hwange played to a 1-1 draw.

– Black Rhinos defeated Sheasham with a score of 3-2.

– ZPC Kariba and Simba Bhora also played to a 1-1 draw.

– Ngezi Platinum won against Cranborne Bullets with a score of 3-1.

– Triangle United and Caps United played to a 1-1 draw.

– Dynamos won against Green Fuel with a score of 1-0.

According to the latest standings, Ngezi Platinum is leading the league with 63 points. They have already won the league title. They have a game in hand and are ahead of second-placed Dynamos, who have 57 points.

