Results Of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matches Played Saturday
Here are the results of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches that took place on Saturday, 18 November 2023:
– Chicken Inn won against Yadah with a score of 2-1.
– FC Platinum and Hwange played to a 1-1 draw.
– Black Rhinos defeated Sheasham with a score of 3-2.
– ZPC Kariba and Simba Bhora also played to a 1-1 draw.
– Ngezi Platinum won against Cranborne Bullets with a score of 3-1.
– Triangle United and Caps United played to a 1-1 draw.
– Dynamos won against Green Fuel with a score of 1-0.
According to the latest standings, Ngezi Platinum is leading the league with 63 points. They have already won the league title. They have a game in hand and are ahead of second-placed Dynamos, who have 57 points.
Manica Diamonds is closely following behind Dynamos with 54 points and also has a game in hand. In the fourth position, there is FC Platinum with 52 points the same as 5th placed Highlanders. Bosso also has a game in hand.
Chicken Inn is in sixth place with 48 points. Herentals College is in the 7th place although tied with Chicken In on points. The Students have a game in hand as well.
