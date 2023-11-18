Zimbabwe's Monthly Gold Deliveries Expected To Decrease By Almost Half

5 minutes ago Sat, 18 Nov 2023 14:06:55 GMT

Zimbabwe’s monthly gold deliveries are expected to decrease by almost half of the usual two tonnes due to protests by artisanal and small-scale miners against the government’s recent policy change. Previously, these miners were receiving 100% of their payments in hard currency, but now they are required to receive 75% in US dollars and the remaining amount in Zimbabwe’s currency.

The policy change is believed to be an attempt by the government to raise civil service bonuses. Artisanal and small-scale miners, also known as Makorokoza/Amakorokoza, contribute about 60% of the country’s gold output.

According to sources at the government-owned Fidelity Gold Refinery, gold deliveries have been slow and have not exceeded one tonne with only 14 days left in the month.

