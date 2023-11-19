Zimbabwe Sets New Wheat Record; Farmers Produced 100 000 Tonnes More Than National Demand

We can safely say wheat harvesting is complete. From the mechanisation view, we are now shifting focus to land preparation for the summer cropping season. Government’s investment in wheat production continues to pay off handsomely, as farmers have successfully harvested over 465 000 tonnes, representing a new record in wheat production. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v We have reason to celebrate as our farmers really answered the call from the Government to fight for food security. It is clear that the initiatives are yielding results. The high wheat output is expected to lead to a decline in prices for basics like bread, pasta and pastries as flour is a major ingredient.

Zimbabwe produces what is called soft wheat which is typically milled into flour and used to make a wide range of foods, including bread, muffins, noodles, pasta, biscuits, cakes, cookies, pastries and cereal bars.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara told The Sunday Mail that the country could export some of the soft wheat in return for only 30 percent hard wheat to meet the market standards of bread.

Zimbabwe has surpassed its winter wheat output target for the second successive season and this has been attributed to favourable pre-planting producer prices, uninterrupted electricity and water supply for irrigation.

Prior to the winter season, Government set a pre-planting producer price of US$520 per tonne of wheat.

Part of the money is paid in foreign currency, while the Zimbabwe dollar component is paid at the prevailing interbank rate.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment