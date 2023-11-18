President Mnangagwa Reverses The Appointment Of General Valerio Sibanda To ZANU PF Politburo

There are others who were defending the appointment saying it did not violate the constitution. According to former University of Zimbabwe Political Science lecturer Jonathan Moyo, the appointment was not unconstitutional. He argued that there was nothing in the Constitution that prohibits members of the security services from being members of a political party or organisation. He said Section 208 of the Constitution states that members of the security services must not act in a partisan manner or further the interests of any political party, but it does not explicitly forbid membership in a political party. Moyo believes that General Sibanda’s appointment does not violate the Constitution.

Before past elections, the military was accused of intimidating and pressuring villagers to vote for the ZANU PF political party.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

President Mnangagwa’s reversal of the appointment came after a lawyer from Harare named Kudzai Kadzere gave the president a warning that he would take legal action against him for violating the constitution if he didn’t reverse the appointment within 10 days.

Tags

Leave a Comment