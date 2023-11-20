Isolated Showers Forecasted For Northern And Western Parts Of Zimbabwe

6 minutes ago Mon, 20 Nov 2023 04:51:47 GMT

The northern and western parts of the country are expected to have cloudy conditions with a chance of isolated light showers this Monday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said in its latest weather report and forecast.

The MSD said on Sunday, mostly sunny conditions were experienced throughout the country with mild morning conditions becoming hot in the afternoon.

This Monday, it is expected to be cloudy in some parts of the country, with thundery showers forecasted. Said the MSD:

Feedback