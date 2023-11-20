Isolated Showers Forecasted For Northern And Western Parts Of Zimbabwe
The northern and western parts of the country are expected to have cloudy conditions with a chance of isolated light showers this Monday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said in its latest weather report and forecast.
The MSD said on Sunday, mostly sunny conditions were experienced throughout the country with mild morning conditions becoming hot in the afternoon.
This Monday, it is expected to be cloudy in some parts of the country, with thundery showers forecasted. Said the MSD:
The northern and western parts of the country (Manicaland, All Mashonaland Provinces, Midlands, Bulawayo and Masvingo Provinces) are expected to have cloudy conditions with a chance of isolated light showers which may be thundery in places. It should be mild at first becoming warm by the afternoon in these areas.
Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and some parts of Masvingo Provinces should be mostly sunny with warm to hot daytime conditions however there are slight chances of isolated thundershowers later in the afternoon.
The Met Department has warned members of the public that lightning remains a threat in all areas.
Hot daytime temperatures may result in dehydration and heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat rash.
On Tuesday, 21 November, the bulk of the country should be mostly cloudy with chances of scattered afternoon light but thundery showers, except for Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces which are anticipated to be partly cloudy and hot, said the MSD.
More: Pindula News