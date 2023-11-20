Solusi University Is A "Criminal Organisation", Says Top Lawyer

The SDA church-run college is a criminal organization, an abject disgrace, as base and abominable as it is disgusting. Its moral compass is totally off.

Good people, this is corruption at its stinkiest. I accept arguendo that he deserves to be honoured but he cannot be honoured by an institution that he donated to three moons ago.

This is wrong on all levels of wrongness. But then, some of you are useless and broken and so won’t see it.

In November 2022, Tagwirei donated a 60-seater bus, 10-tonne and four-tonne trucks, and three tractors to the university.

Responding to Mpofu, ZANU PF activist Rutendo Matinyarare said Tagwirei deserves the award not only for building “a billion-dollar empire in less than 20 years”, but also for his philanthropy. Wrote Matinyarare:

Kuda is the most successful business person in Zimbabwe who came from nothing to having a billion-dollar empire in less than 20 years, without the aid of affirmative action that made the other black business people. Sakunda, Sandra and Kuda’s company is the company with the biggest revenue in Zimbabwe at over $1.5 billion/year, yet it’s not even listed on the Zimbabwe stock exchange. Kuda has made many other people multi-millionaires and his philanthropy dwarfs that of all other businesses in Zim. So why then should the highest-grossing businessman with investments in mining, agriculture, banking, energy and construction not be given an honorary degree when he clearly is rewriting business case studies by making billions while under sanctions?

