ED's Obsession With Pursuing A Third Term Will Be His Undoing - Mutebuka

The Tshabangu Saga Continues – Vindication of EUOM & SEOM Reports & The Beginning Of The End For ED!

1. It’s now clear that the strategy involved luring @CCCZimbabwe into fielding the same recalled candidates & then barring them on a technicality prior to the by-election date to leave ZANU PF candidates uncontested.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

2. ED & his regime are clearly oblivious to the fact that the more these shenanigans continue the more they vindicate that the findings of the Electoral Observer Mission Reports were unimpeachable.

3. This makes the case for intervention much more compelling, not less.

4. This behaviour suggests utter contempt for the will of the people & total control of all state institutions, with the appointment of CDF Sibanda to the Politburo (now reversed), saving to confirm that as well.

5. For a man in his 80s, ED has staked a lot on these recalls & in trying to obtain a two-thirds majority in Parliament illegally. More importantly, this opens a second front for ED by provoking a faction in his party which will now accelerate secretly working against him in earnest!

6. An objective assessment of the situation would seem to indicate that, this amounts to political overreaching. His blind ambition is too far-fetched and ignores political realities/fundamentals.

7. Chiwenga’s political ambitions are not a secret. He has clearly gone out of his way to project himself as a loyal deputy, just like ED tried to do during Bob’s last days.

8. He will feel morally entitled to succeed ED given what he believes to have been the huge sacrifices he made by being the coup’s ultimate guarantor by personally putting his neck on the guillotine.

9. Unlike the opposition, he has enduring ties in the military and is capable of leaning on them to stir things up should it come to that or to frustrate ED’s inevitable play at amending the Constitution for a tilt at a 3rd term.

10. Lessons drawn from history suggest that neither ED nor state court jesters egging him on are likely to fully appreciate the true scale of the obstacles that are standing in his way. At the moment, they are caught up in a bubble & believe that they are unstoppable! It’s that illusion that will be their greatest undoing! That is how the beginning of the end starts – by pursuing unrealistic goals!