ZimStat Has Initiated Zimbabwe's First Economic Census

Statistics produced from the census will also inform on progress made towards regional, continental and global initiatives including the Africa Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The statistics are key for evidence-based policy formulation, decision-making and strategic planning in addition to Gross Domestic Product compilation.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

He said by accurately mapping and understanding the size and structure of Zimbabwe’s economy, the census will support informed economic strategies and development plans.

Ncube added that the inaugural economic census is a significant step towards obtaining comprehensive data on the country’s economic landscape. It will aid in identifying areas of growth, potential challenges, and opportunities for investment. Furthermore, the census will contribute to monitoring and evaluating progress towards national and international development goals.

An Economic Census is a comprehensive survey conducted by the government to collect information about all business entities in a country. It aims to provide detailed data on the size, structure, and geographical distribution of economic activities, which helps in policy-making, decision-making, planning, and monitoring progress towards development goals.

In the past, there have been delays in sharing information from surveys conducted by the government and stakeholders. For example, the reports from population censuses are disseminated years after they have been conducted, by which time the population and demographics have already changed. This causes problems because any intervention based on outdated information would not achieve the intended goals.

Tags

Leave a Comment