ZimStat Has Initiated Zimbabwe's First Economic Census
The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has initiated the country’s first economic census, aimed at gathering information on all business entities to inform economic policies.
Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube emphasised the importance of stakeholder cooperation for the success of the project, the Independent reported. Ncube said:
It is of paramount importance that an economic census be conducted for providing baseline statistical information for the successor National Development Strategy (NDS2) running from 2026 to 2030, providing valuable insights into the geographical spread of economic activities and establishments in the country.Feedback
Statistics produced from the census will also inform on progress made towards regional, continental and global initiatives including the Africa Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The statistics are key for evidence-based policy formulation, decision-making and strategic planning in addition to Gross Domestic Product compilation.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
He said by accurately mapping and understanding the size and structure of Zimbabwe’s economy, the census will support informed economic strategies and development plans.
Ncube added that the inaugural economic census is a significant step towards obtaining comprehensive data on the country’s economic landscape. It will aid in identifying areas of growth, potential challenges, and opportunities for investment. Furthermore, the census will contribute to monitoring and evaluating progress towards national and international development goals.
An Economic Census is a comprehensive survey conducted by the government to collect information about all business entities in a country. It aims to provide detailed data on the size, structure, and geographical distribution of economic activities, which helps in policy-making, decision-making, planning, and monitoring progress towards development goals.
In the past, there have been delays in sharing information from surveys conducted by the government and stakeholders. For example, the reports from population censuses are disseminated years after they have been conducted, by which time the population and demographics have already changed. This causes problems because any intervention based on outdated information would not achieve the intended goals.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals