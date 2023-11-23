Japan Ambassador Donates 2 Ambulances To Zimbabwe's Health Ministry

The healthcare system in Zimbabwe has been in a state of collapse for many years. It requires significant rehabilitation as there is a shortage of medicines, infrastructure and a lack of ambulances. This shortage has resulted in some patients dying at home or during transportation to the hospital.

Recently, Zimbabwe received a donation of 18 medical, air policing, search, and rescue helicopters from Russia as part of a public-private partnership between the two nations.

The government claims to have been purchasing ambulances independently as well. The Ministry of Health has stated that 40 ambulances have been procured this year, and each district will eventually receive three ambulances. Over the years, the government has faced criticism for prioritising the purchase of vehicles for traditional and government leaders over providing ambulances and sufficient medical supplies to hospitals.

