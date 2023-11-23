Police, ZESA "Found Nothing" After Pouncing On Morgan Tsvangirai House Over "Tampering With Metres"

We are grateful at the level of professionalism shown by the investigators in this case. What was clear is that people opposed to our leadership wanted to harass and embarrass our organisation through abuse of state institutions.



The MDC is law-abiding and professional and can never allow its offices to be used for crime. We are busy with the program of serious reconstruction of our party to be the effective vanguard of the people to deliver democratic change.

Mwonzora’s post came after the MDC released a statement alleging that the police and ZESA received false information from the MDC’s enemies. Read the statement:

False Tip-off to ZESA by Our Enemies

MDC condemns in the strongest terms the recent attempt by our adversaries to mislead the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) officials and the Zimbabwe Republic Police with false accusations regarding alleged illegal power connections at our party headquarters. Our erstwhile and fervent enemies are resoning to desperate measures to divert attention from the critical bread and butter issues currently occupying the minds of our people. This orchestrated effon to tarnish our pany’s image through baseless allegations is a clear indication of the lengths they are willing to go to undermine the democratic principles we stand for. In the spirit of transparency and our commitment to upholding the rule of law, we allowed the police and ZESA officials unhindered access to thoroughly investigate the false claims. We are pleased to announce that their findings have vindicated our party, as no evidence of any illegal power connections was discovered.

Our adversaries have recently engaged in other nefarious activities, including a violent attempt to overrun our party headquarters just a fortnight ago. They resorted to hiring thugs in an attempt to disrupt law and order, jeopardizing the safety of our members. Additionally, we must address the recent attempt to incite rebellion among our workers under false pretenses. Despite these challenges, we want to assure our supporters and the nation at large that the MDC remains steadfast in its commitment to the principles of democracy, justice, and the well-being of the Zimbabwean people.

As we navigate through these adversities, we reiterate our dedication to the people’s cause. The MDC will forge ahead with the current reconstruction under the theme of the 3Rs: Reset, Restart, and Recover all.

Our focus will remain on addressing the genuine concerns of our people and working towards a Zimbabwe that is free, inclusive, and prosperous for all. It has always been about the people, and it shall remain so until Zimbabwe is free from the shackles of oppression and stands as a beacon of democracy and justice.