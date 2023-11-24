Panic Grips School As Learners Experience Intense Itching Sensations

A source told Senzeni Ncube of CITE that the affected learners were taken to a nearby clinic for examination, but no definitive diagnosis could be established. Said the source:

We're facing a real dilemma. The students at Good Hope were incessantly scratching their bodies, complaining of relentless itching. The girls were particularly affected. When we took them to the clinic, they couldn't identify any underlying cause. We're at a loss for what to do. Some students were already screaming before even reaching the school premises.

Another concerned parent narrated how her daughter arrived home exhibiting some strange symptoms before the son was also affected. She said:

When my daughter arrived home, she was crying uncontrollably. I initially thought they had a quarrel. Her eyes were bloodshot red, and even her mouth appeared to be bleeding. I resorted to some traditional remedies, which provided temporary relief. However, the same symptoms soon emerged in my son, who ultimately required hospitalisation. Words fail to capture the severity of the situation.

Ward 23 Councilor Miller Mlilo confirmed the incident, saying health workers at the clinic couldn’t find anything wrong with the learners.

The Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro said they were aware of the incident at the school. He said:

The Ministry is aware of the situation and is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, who visited the school and examined the learners. Initial findings suggest no underlying medical condition. The school was advised to involve the community through the School Development Committee (SDC) and traditional leadership, which they have done. The Ministry continues to provide psychosocial support to the affected learners.

