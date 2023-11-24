ZIFA Says Warriors' Jerseys Are Not Recycled, There Are Enough Kits

For qualifying matches, having names on shirts means that they will no longer be usable if a certain player is not called up in the next match. You will see names at tournaments where it is mandatory to have them.

The response apparently stunned some Warriors fans with some asking if ZIFA really meant that the the jerseys are to be used interchangeably between players.

Speaking to ZimLive, Lincoln Mutasa, the chairman of the ZIFA normalisation committee insisted that it was not true that the jerseys will be recycled.

He said ZIFA currently has no kit deal after their contract with UMBRO expired, adding that they entered a temporary kit supply arrangement with PUMA while looking for a long-term kit sponsor. Said Mutasa:

There were challenges in preparing for this tournament, especially given that we are returning from a two-year absence from international football. We had players coming from all over the place, some with challenges with their passports and it was not clear who will turn up and who will wear what number until everyone was in one place. We have enough kit stocks from PUMA. For future matches when we are likely to have a steady pool of players, we should have no problems putting name tags. We are trying to move our football forward to meet current trends. For instance, we released a matchday programme for the Nigeria match on our website where we introduced fans to the players complete with their profiles.

The Warriors will return to competitive action again in the World Cup qualifiers during the international break from 3-11 June 2024.

They will host Lesotho on 03 June before they play against South Africa on 10 June.

