Armed Robbers Pounce On A Waterfalls House And Get Away With US$10,000 Cash

7 minutes ago Sat, 25 Nov 2023 10:58:34 GMT

Six armed robbers raided a house in Waterfalls, Harare on November 22, 2023, and escaped with $10,000 in cash and four cell phones. A police report seen by Pindula News says the robbers attacked three family members. Read the report:

Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 22/11/23 at a house along Airton Close, Prospect, Waterfalls. Six unknown suspects who were armed with machetes, knives and iron bars broke into the house before attacking three family members and stealing US$10,000 cash and four cellphones.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urging anyone with information to report it at the nearest Police Station.

Feedback