Armed Robbers Pounce On A Waterfalls House And Get Away With US$10,000 Cash
Six armed robbers raided a house in Waterfalls, Harare on November 22, 2023, and escaped with $10,000 in cash and four cell phones. A police report seen by Pindula News says the robbers attacked three family members. Read the report:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 22/11/23 at a house along Airton Close, Prospect, Waterfalls. Six unknown suspects who were armed with machetes, knives and iron bars broke into the house before attacking three family members and stealing US$10,000 cash and four cellphones.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urging anyone with information to report it at the nearest Police Station.
Some people have expressed concerns about the worsening security situation in the country, with citizens feeling unsafe in their own homes. There has been a rise in reported cases of armed robberies and other crimes, including crimes of passion, in recent years. The robbers use various weapons such as machetes, stones, knives, iron bars, guns, and explosives to break into homes, shops, schools, police stations, and other places in order to steal money or other valuables. While some robbers have been captured and convicted, many are still at large and evading arrest.
More Pindula News
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v