Italy: Cheziya High School From Gokwe, Zimbabwe Wins World Youth Chess Championship

7 minutes ago Sat, 25 Nov 2023 17:14:39 GMT

The chess team from Cheziya Gokwe High School in Gokwe, Zimbabwe, won first place in the FIDE World Youth Chess Championship held in Rome, Italy.

The team made up of Ishmael Kaitano, Gamuchirai Gogoma, Ezywell Mutema and seasoned coach Blessing Jenami, represented Zimbabwe in the competition from November 13 to November 25, 2023. All the players are day scholars from Gokwe, with the girl hailing from Chipere village.

They defeated competitors from Europe and the rest of the world.

