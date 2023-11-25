Malawi Government Agrees To Send Young People To Work On Farms In Israel
The government of Malawi has made an agreement to send young people from Malawi to work on farms in Israel. This initiative called the Labour Export Program, is a joint effort between the government and the private sector, according to a government statement seen by Pindula News. The government says the deal aims to fulfil the administration’s commitment to creating jobs and empowering the youth, as advocated by President Lazarus McCathy Chakwera. Read the statement:
The general public is hereby informed that the Government has embarked on the export of labour to various countries including Israel. The Labour export program is an initiative of the government in collaboration with the private sector to fulfill this administration’s commitment to job creation and youth empowerment as championed by His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCathy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi. There are several sectors under consideration and the first cohort is for the agricultural sector. Under the labour export program, the govemment would like to inform the public that the safety and security of the youth is paramount On the Israel labour export, the youth will work at certified and approved locations which are classified as fit and safe environment. In Addition, medical insurance and repatriation arrangements are in place for the youth involved. All labour exports are guided by Malawi Government’s Labour Export Program and Harmonized Labour Export Guidelines of 2022.
So far, the first cohort of the youth from various parts of the country have been granted an opportunity to work in Israel and will leave anytime since all the clearances have been granted. More youth are expected to be engaged in this program.Feedback
Government assures Malawians that the identified youth will work on farms and will not be involved in any other activity.
This program will benefit both individuals and the nation. A portion of wages will cover living cost in Israel, while the remainder will be remitted to personal accounts here in Malawi to boost foreign exchange.
President Chakwera has been criticised for the decision to send Malawian youths to work on farms in Israel with some saying he got to power only because he promised to create employment and boost the economy. Some view the deal as exporting cheap labour rather than genuine job creation. However, others argue that the initiative is beneficial, providing financial empowerment and knowledge transfer to the youth. Some believe that opportunities like this should be embraced, especially considering Malawi’s economic challenges. Malawi is endowed with a diversified natural resource base, including some of the most fertile soils for agricultural use in Southern Africa, closed forest resources covering about 30 percent of the land, abundant water resources and remarkably diverse flora and fauna, of which the uniquely rich fish resources stand out. Yet, the country has a history of citizens working in neighbouring countries.
