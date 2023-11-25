UK Granted A US$43.7 Million Loan To Zimbabwe For Beitbridge Border Modernisation

What really transpired:

The Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF), part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), provided a loan of US$43.7 million for a project to modernise the Beitbridge Border Post. Zimbabwe’s government granted a 17.5-year concession to Zimborders, a private company, to rebuild and operate the border post near Beitbridge.

The project aims to boost business, industry, and tourism in the region. The facility had been struggling to handle increased traffic and delays, causing inconvenience and financial losses. With the modernisation, waiting times are expected to decrease, and new infrastructure will benefit both Zimbabwe, South Africa, and other countries accessing the strategic road network. The project will create job opportunities, with a focus on increasing the employment of women.

The whole modernisation and improvement initiative in Beitbridge is scheduled to be completed in April of next year (2024). The project was divided into three phases to ensure civil works were completed without disturbing the border post.

Phase 1 comprises a freight terminal, roadways, and ICT facility upgrades (Phase 1),

Phase 2 comprises a bus terminal. The new Beitbridge Border Post bus terminal was first used in July this year. All construction activities, including ICT improvements, have been completed.

Phase 3 comprises a light vehicle terminal and out-of-port works.

