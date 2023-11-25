UK Granted A US$43.7 Million Loan To Zimbabwe For Beitbridge Border Modernisation
The United Kingdom (UK) granted a loan of US$43.7 million towards the modernisation project of one of Zimbabwe’s key border crossing points with South Africa. This deal, confirmed by the British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pete Vowles, took place in 2020. The project’s total cost amounted to US$296 million. In an X post seen by Pindula News, Vowles said:
Spent the morning at Beitbridge border to see how UK investment (through @PIDGorg) has reduced processing times, is speeding up regional trade & transforming the town. It’s seriously impressive & proof of the power of public private partnerships, led by Zimborders Great to see @MottMacDonald🇬🇧 providing expertise to the oversee the project.
Increasing trade & investment between Zimbabwe and UK is a priority for @UKinZimbabwe. In the last year trade between us has increased to over half a billion USD (£469m).Feedback
What really transpired:
The Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF), part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), provided a loan of US$43.7 million for a project to modernise the Beitbridge Border Post. Zimbabwe’s government granted a 17.5-year concession to Zimborders, a private company, to rebuild and operate the border post near Beitbridge.
The project aims to boost business, industry, and tourism in the region. The facility had been struggling to handle increased traffic and delays, causing inconvenience and financial losses. With the modernisation, waiting times are expected to decrease, and new infrastructure will benefit both Zimbabwe, South Africa, and other countries accessing the strategic road network. The project will create job opportunities, with a focus on increasing the employment of women.
The whole modernisation and improvement initiative in Beitbridge is scheduled to be completed in April of next year (2024). The project was divided into three phases to ensure civil works were completed without disturbing the border post.
Phase 1 comprises a freight terminal, roadways, and ICT facility upgrades (Phase 1),
Phase 2 comprises a bus terminal. The new Beitbridge Border Post bus terminal was first used in July this year. All construction activities, including ICT improvements, have been completed.
Phase 3 comprises a light vehicle terminal and out-of-port works.
