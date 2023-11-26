Bata Shoe Companies Lays Off 106 Workers

3 minutes ago Sun, 26 Nov 2023 12:34:14 GMT

Bata Shoe Company retrenched 106 workers on Monday last week as economic activities continue on a downward spiral in Gweru City, one of Zimbabwe’s heavy industrial hubs.

Bata Country Manager Simon Mutisya confirmed the sacking of the employees to The Mirror in an interview, saying the shoe company is failing to cope with a huge workforce.

The retrenched workers expressed shock and surprise at the move and said that they were caught unawares with no plans for the future.

