ECOWAS Condemns Attempted Coup In Sierra Leone

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned an attempted coup in Sierra Leone on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, the Government of Sierra Leone declared a nationwide curfew after unidentified gunmen reportedly attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in the capital, Freetown.

In response to the attempted illegal takeover of power in one of its members, ECOWAS issued a statement demanding the arrest and prosecution of of all participants in the attempted coup. It said:

