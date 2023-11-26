ECOWAS Condemns Attempted Coup In Sierra Leone
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned an attempted coup in Sierra Leone on Sunday morning.
Earlier on Sunday, the Government of Sierra Leone declared a nationwide curfew after unidentified gunmen reportedly attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in the capital, Freetown.
In response to the attempted illegal takeover of power in one of its members, ECOWAS issued a statement demanding the arrest and prosecution of of all participants in the attempted coup. It said:
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has learnt with utter disgust a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone.
ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all participants in this illegal act.
ECOWAS reiterates its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of Government.
ECOWAS further underscores its commitment to supporting the government and people of Sierra Leone deepen democracy and good governance, consolidate peace and security as well as foster socio-economic development.
According to Reuters, the political situation in Sierra Leone has remained tense since the re-election of President Julius Maada Bio in a disputed election in June, the result of which was rejected by the main opposition candidate.
Anti-government protests that resulted in the death of six police officers and at least 21 civilians last August were an attempt to overthrow the government, President Maada Bio said at the time.
