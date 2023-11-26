Rescheduled ZIMSEC Examinations Set For This Week

Dlamini said the same issues affected the Biology paper which was set for the same week as Chemistry and Physics. She said:

This year, ZIMSEC announced it will become the sole supplier of science chemicals and consumables to examination centres for practical exams from November 2023 onwards.

The move, however, angered stakeholders who had been supplying laboratory equipment to schools, with some claiming they had already stocked up on apparatus worth thousands of US dollars hoping to sell to schools.

