Rescheduled ZIMSEC Examinations Set For This Week
The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) says the rescheduled Ordinary and Advanced Level Biology and Combined Science papers will now be written on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicky Dlamini told State media that the subjects were postponed due to security and logistical reasons. She said:
Combined Science Paper Three was scheduled on the first week of examinations but we had to reschedule to a later date to allow for logistics of delivering the paper on a daily basis as well as the deliverance of chemicals to every centre across the country.Feedback
Dlamini said the same issues affected the Biology paper which was set for the same week as Chemistry and Physics. She said:
We had to carter for the distribution of chemicals to all centres which is also a new security measure which Zimsec came up with.
This year, ZIMSEC announced it will become the sole supplier of science chemicals and consumables to examination centres for practical exams from November 2023 onwards.
The move, however, angered stakeholders who had been supplying laboratory equipment to schools, with some claiming they had already stocked up on apparatus worth thousands of US dollars hoping to sell to schools.
