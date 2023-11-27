Parents Abusing BEAM Facility, Says Education Minister

Speaking at the National Association of Primary Heads national conference in Mutare recently, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo said:

This thing called BEAM is a very good thing. It helps make every citizen access basic education.

In my constituency, there is a school where all 400 learners are under BEAM.

Given the late disbursements of BEAM funds, how do we surely expect the school to operate?

Here we are saying we must not give BEAM and grant-in-aid-of-tuition facilities to every student in Zimbabwe.

Let the few deserving students be offered those facilities. The majority of learners whose parents can afford should pay. That is our declaration…

The sad thing is that we have parents and guardians who do not want to pay school fees for their children.

We really have to go out and embark on a drive to urge all parents and guardians to meet the financial demands of their dependents.

We want to come up with a declaration that we will popularise as we seek to make every parent and guardian responsible by paying for their child’s school fees.