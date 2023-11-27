Seh Calaz Warns Women Against Skin Bleaching

6 minutes ago Mon, 27 Nov 2023 11:31:44 GMT

Award-winning Zimdancehall artist Seh Calaz, whose real name is Tawanda Mumanyi, has urged women to desist from using skin lightening, or skin bleaching creams due to peer pressure saying the cosmetic procedure is not for everyone.

Skin bleaching is a cosmetic procedure that aims to lighten dark areas of skin or achieve a generally paler skin tone.

Posting on his Facebook page, Seh Calaz conceded that women have a right to choose to use skin bleaching or not, but warned that the majority of those who have used the creams are now yearning for their original skin tone. He wrote:

