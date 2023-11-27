Seh Calaz Warns Women Against Skin Bleaching
Award-winning Zimdancehall artist Seh Calaz, whose real name is Tawanda Mumanyi, has urged women to desist from using skin lightening, or skin bleaching creams due to peer pressure saying the cosmetic procedure is not for everyone.
Skin bleaching is a cosmetic procedure that aims to lighten dark areas of skin or achieve a generally paler skin tone.
Posting on his Facebook page, Seh Calaz conceded that women have a right to choose to use skin bleaching or not, but warned that the majority of those who have used the creams are now yearning for their original skin tone. He wrote:
Kuhanzvadzi dzangu ana tete ana mhamha ana gogo vakadzi vese verudzi rwevatema, yes I know it’s your choice to bleach your skin but don’t do it for wrong reasons kunyanya pressure, kana kuti ndiite like hupenyu hurikufaya, kana kuitira kudiwa nana daddy.
Well, let me telt you this; 98% vakut tsvaga dzitema and soon enough, vachange vavapa 110%. Bleaching is not for all bodies, vamwe hazvisi zvenyu zvamuchose. Vanotengesa mafuta aye they are only after money. Inhau ye survival kuside kwavo, varikutsvaga kurarama.
Zvekuita yellow B izvo hakuna chiriko if usati wazviita I would advise you kuti usiye. Asi kana zvirizvo zvada moyo, ndiyo choice yako.
Asi remember it is not a one day or week kana mwedzi it’s a life time decision, you are going to bleach kusvikira ufe to maintain ma looks ayo ukangomira unodzoka zvawaive kuita black times 3.
Kune vamwe zvirikuvashandira asi vamwe zvinoguma zvakusemesa nekuti unenge uchida kutsvuka fast and uchida zvaka cheaper.
The musician implored those in the business of selling skin-lightening creams to be humane and warn their customers of the side effects of the cosmetics. He said:
Chandokumbira kune vatenge Si please tell you customer the after effects musavanyengere kuti zvenyu chete zviite, kana munhu azozvipira ku bleacher mamuudza chokwadi zvinenge zvava zvakewo. To all the man that bleach haaa murivanhu vechirume zvionerei ikoko mega.
According to NHS, the possible risks of skin-lightening creams containing hydroquinone, corticosteroids or mercury include:
- skin turning dark or too light.
- thinning of the skin.
- visible blood vessels in the skin.
- scarring.
- kidney, liver or nerve damage.
- abnormalities in a newborn baby (if used during pregnancy)
