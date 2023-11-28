VP Chiwenga To Testify During Ex-Wife Marry Mubaiwa's Attempted Murder Trial
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to appear in court to testify in the ongoing trial of his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, who is facing charges of attempted murder. The State prosecutor, Lancelot Mutsokoti, informed the court that they plan to summon Chiwenga to testify on December 7, NewsDay reported.
Chiwenga had previously testified in a separate trial against Mubaiwa, where she faced charges of money laundering, assault, and fraud. In April last year, she was convicted of illegally attempting to upgrade her marriage to Chiwenga and was fined ZWL$60,000.
Meanwhile, John Mangwiro, the former Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care and Chiwenga’s personal physician, continued his testimony in the attempted murder case. Mangwiro stated that he heard Chiwenga screaming and informed Major Nyoni that Mubaiwa had allegedly tried to remove life-saving tubes attached to Chiwenga, although no actual harm was done.
Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, argued that there was no recorded statement from the hospital or the police to validate the attempted murder incident. She also questioned why the incident was not mentioned by state witnesses and accused Mangwiro of being evasive about its timing.
Mtetwa further raised concerns about missing hospital records and accused Chiwenga’s security personnel of failing to protect him. She questioned why a forensic examination was not conducted and why a blood-stained T-shirt was washed. Additionally, she highlighted the involvement of Andrew Sibanda, one of Chiwenga’s nurses, in the treatment, as the medical report indicated suspicions of providing unprescribed medication.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The trial continues with further examination and cross-examination of witnesses.