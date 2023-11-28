VP Chiwenga To Testify During Ex-Wife Marry Mubaiwa's Attempted Murder Trial

4 minutes ago Tue, 28 Nov 2023 05:49:43 GMT

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to appear in court to testify in the ongoing trial of his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, who is facing charges of attempted murder. The State prosecutor, Lancelot Mutsokoti, informed the court that they plan to summon Chiwenga to testify on December 7, NewsDay reported.

Chiwenga had previously testified in a separate trial against Mubaiwa, where she faced charges of money laundering, assault, and fraud. In April last year, she was convicted of illegally attempting to upgrade her marriage to Chiwenga and was fined ZWL$60,000.

Meanwhile, John Mangwiro, the former Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care and Chiwenga’s personal physician, continued his testimony in the attempted murder case. Mangwiro stated that he heard Chiwenga screaming and informed Major Nyoni that Mubaiwa had allegedly tried to remove life-saving tubes attached to Chiwenga, although no actual harm was done.

