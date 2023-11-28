Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Raise Concerns About August 2023 Elections
A recent report by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has raised concerns about the August 2023 elections. The report highlights the negative impact of a controversial group called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), which is affiliated with the ruling party, ZANU PF.
It also suggests bias towards the ruling party by the police and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). Additionally, the report mentions complaints about traditional leaders who allegedly intimidated voters on behalf of Zanu PF. These issues were highlighted in the post-election report by ZHRC. Said the commission:
In some communities, there were allegations that some people were being forced by their community leaders and FAZ members to attend certain political rallies.Feedback
These complaints were received from both rural and urban communities of the following areas: Bikita, Zaka, Chipinge, Buhera, Mangwe, Hopley, Chitungwiza, Mutoko, Hurungwe, Rushinga, Vungu, Umguza, Gokwe, Binga- amongst other communities.
Some political parties complained of selective application of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) by the Police.
This selective application of MOPA resulted in these parties resorting to night and door to door campaigns but still people feared associating with them.
CCC complained that in Bindura, they were denied clearance to conduct campaign rallies, although the party insisted that their notifications conformed to the MOPA guidelines.
Stakeholders reported cases of intimidation, violence, and forced gatherings by some parties, often facilitated by FAZ and ZHT in areas like Chipinge, Harare South, Bikita West, and Chiredzi West.
Similar sentiments were echoed by some business communities who alleged that in some occasions, they were forced to close their businesses or donate goods and services at political gatherings, a violation of Section 58 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
The August 23-24 election received criticism from the SADC, EU, local observers, and AU observer missions. They stated in their reports that the election, which allowed President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay in power until at least 2028, did not meet the regional and international guidelines for credible elections.
The commission also recognised the influence of a cyber-based advocacy group called Team Pachedu on the electoral processes. Despite acknowledging significant irregularities, the government-funded commission concluded that the election, described as a national disgrace by the opposition, met the constitutional requirements of the country.
