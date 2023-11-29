26-year-old Man Sets Parents On Fire, Blames Evil Spirits

Secondly, I don’t know what got over me. I suspect it could have been evil spirits behind my actions. I am really sorry for what I did.

His father who was the main witness for the prosecution, expressed fear of his son in court. He requested that the court impose a lengthy prison sentence on Themba, hoping that it would teach him important lessons for his life while behind bars.

I’ve never been so scared in my life. I stared death face-to-face and lost all my property valued at US$600. I’m more scared of my son than I am of a lion! As I stand here, my wife and I have nothing under our name. I now sleep in the kitchen and we have no food.

He added that he wished for his son to be jailed so that he could learn important life lessons and how to get along with others. He denied Themba’s claim that they kicked him out of the house, saying that Themba’s own mischievous behaviour caused problems and even led to him being beaten by people in their community.

Mathe is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

