Cholera Treatment Camps And Oral Rehydration Points Established

Oral rehydration points are being set up in communities to bring services closer to the people. Case management and rapid response teams’ training sessions are ongoing using workstations, on the job and classroom methods to improve on disease management.

Furthermore, health education on cholera prevention and control measures including hygiene promotion is ongoing in all provinces. Training of City Health promoters in Chitungwiza and Harare started this week targeting 300 community members who will spearhead door-to-door campaigns

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

He added that health education, prevention, and control measures are also being implemented across all provinces. This includes raising awareness about cholera prevention strategies and promoting proper hygiene practices. By educating the public about the importance of clean water, proper sanitation, and handwashing, the government hopes to empower individuals to protect themselves and their communities from cholera.

To address the underlying factors contributing to the spread of cholera, the government is also working on improving water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure. This involves various interventions such as trucking safe water to affected urban areas, drilling and rehabilitating boreholes, monitoring water quality, providing household water treatment technologies, and repairing burst sewer pipes.

The government is also implementing measures to enforce proper waste management and restrict gatherings in cholera-affected areas. The government is also planning community dialogues, interfaith discussions, and stakeholder sensitization programs in high-incidence districts. These initiatives aim to engage communities, religious leaders, and key stakeholders in the fight against cholera.

Between November 16 and 23, there were 1,744 new suspected cases of cholera reported. This is higher than the number of cases reported in the previous week, which was 1,259. During this period, two new districts, Zvishavane and Mbire, reported cases of cholera.

Tags

Leave a Comment