Scattered Thundershowers With Heavy Downpours Expected - MSD
The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department says scattered thundershowers with heavy downpours are expected in some parts of the country tomorrow. In a weather report and forecast released in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department, the MSD said there is a risk of lightning strikes during this period, even when clouds are distant.
MSD reported that on Tuesday, there were isolated thunderstorms in Matabeleland provinces. Wednesday started sunny and mild, temperatures became hot. Clouds developed throughout the day and there were some showers in some parts of the country. MSD reports that pressure is rising over the southeast coast of the subcontinent.
Tomorrow, Thursday, scattered thundershowers with heavy downpours are expected in Manicaland, Mashonaland, Harare Metropolitan, northern parts of Midlands, and Matabeleland North provinces. The southern parts of the country, including Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and southern parts of Midlands and Manicaland provinces, will be cloudy, cool, windy, and drizzly. Daytime temperatures will be subdued in these areas.
There is a risk of lightning strikes during this period, even when clouds are distant. Hailstorms and strong winds are also possible.
To stay safe, avoid sheltering under isolated trees or sheds during thunderstorms. Seek shelter inside a home or large building. Even if lightning is seen in the distance, it may not be safe to be outdoors. If you see lightning and can’t count to 30 seconds before hearing thunder, you are not safe from the next lightning strike. Consider installing lightning conductors on buildings.
On Friday morning, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and southern parts of Midlands and Manicaland provinces will have cloudy conditions with patchy drizzle. The clouds will decrease throughout the day. Other areas will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, possibly thundery, in the afternoon.