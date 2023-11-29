Scattered Thundershowers With Heavy Downpours Expected - MSD

8 minutes ago Wed, 29 Nov 2023 18:08:26 GMT

The Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department says scattered thundershowers with heavy downpours are expected in some parts of the country tomorrow. In a weather report and forecast released in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department, the MSD said there is a risk of lightning strikes during this period, even when clouds are distant.

MSD reported that on Tuesday, there were isolated thunderstorms in Matabeleland provinces. Wednesday started sunny and mild, temperatures became hot. Clouds developed throughout the day and there were some showers in some parts of the country. MSD reports that pressure is rising over the southeast coast of the subcontinent.

Tomorrow, Thursday, scattered thundershowers with heavy downpours are expected in Manicaland, Mashonaland, Harare Metropolitan, northern parts of Midlands, and Matabeleland North provinces. The southern parts of the country, including Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and southern parts of Midlands and Manicaland provinces, will be cloudy, cool, windy, and drizzly. Daytime temperatures will be subdued in these areas.

