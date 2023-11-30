ATTEND: PSC Organising Job Fair In Harare For Government Job Opportunities To Recent Graduates

7 minutes ago Thu, 30 Nov 2023 11:32:12 GMT

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is organising a Job Fair in Harare next week to offer job opportunities in the government to recent graduates. The fair aims to recruit hundreds of graduates to work in various government ministries.

The maiden PSC Job Fair in Harare, which will be held next week on Wednesday, December 6, seeks to recruit hundreds of recent graduates to work in Government ministries, and the Fair will be later decentralised to other provinces.

The fair is targeting recent graduates aged between 19 and 30, the PSC notified of the Fair in their promotional materials. Said the commission:

