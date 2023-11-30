ATTEND: PSC Organising Job Fair In Harare For Government Job Opportunities To Recent Graduates
The Public Service Commission (PSC) is organising a Job Fair in Harare next week to offer job opportunities in the government to recent graduates. The fair aims to recruit hundreds of graduates to work in various government ministries.
The maiden PSC Job Fair in Harare, which will be held next week on Wednesday, December 6, seeks to recruit hundreds of recent graduates to work in Government ministries, and the Fair will be later decentralised to other provinces.
The fair is targeting recent graduates aged between 19 and 30, the PSC notified of the Fair in their promotional materials. Said the commission:
PSC is very alive to the existence and importance of all other provinces of our great nation, and in true letter and spirit of devolution and decentralisation will be having Job Fairs in other provinces as well.
The Harare Job Fair is just but the first of many Job Fairs.
If you are a recent graduate between the ages of 19 and 30 and you are interested in this event, remember the following details:
Target:
- Recent graduates
- Age range: 19-30 years old
What’s happening:
- Government ministries recruiting recent graduates
Date and Time:
- Date: 6th December 2023
- Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Venue:
- Heritage Village, Liberation City, Harare
- Address: Cnr Solomon Mujuru (formerly Kirkman Road) and 11th Avenue, next to Tynwald Primary School
Items to bring:
- ID
- Birth certificate
- Academic certificates (certified copies and originals)
- CV/Resume