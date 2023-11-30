Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeGovernance

ATTEND: PSC Organising Job Fair In Harare For Government Job Opportunities To Recent Graduates

7 minutes agoThu, 30 Nov 2023 11:32:12 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ATTEND: PSC Organising Job Fair In Harare For Government Job Opportunities To Recent Graduates

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is organising a Job Fair in Harare next week to offer job opportunities in the government to recent graduates. The fair aims to recruit hundreds of graduates to work in various government ministries. 

The maiden PSC Job Fair in Harare, which will be held next week on Wednesday, December 6, seeks to recruit hundreds of recent graduates to work in Government ministries, and the Fair will be later decentralised to other provinces.

The fair is targeting recent graduates aged between 19 and 30, the PSC notified of the Fair in their promotional materials. Said the commission:

PSC is very alive to the existence and importance of all other provinces of our great nation, and in true letter and spirit of devolution and decentralisation will be having Job Fairs in other provinces as well.

 The Harare Job Fair is just but the first of many Job Fairs.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

If you are a recent graduate between the ages of 19 and 30 and you are interested in this event, remember the following details: 

Target:

  • Recent graduates
  • Age range: 19-30 years old

What’s happening:

  • Government ministries recruiting recent graduates

Date and Time:

  • Date: 6th December 2023
  • Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Venue:

  • Heritage Village, Liberation City, Harare
  • Address: Cnr Solomon Mujuru (formerly Kirkman Road) and 11th Avenue, next to Tynwald Primary School

Items to bring:

  • ID
  • Birth certificate
  • Academic certificates (certified copies and originals)
  • CV/Resume

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Public Service Commission (PSC)Job Fair

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback