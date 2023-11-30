Former US Secretary Of State Henry Kissinger Has Died
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100. He served as America’s top diplomat and national security adviser during the Nixon and Ford administrations. Kissinger Associates, a political consulting firm he founded, announced that the German-born former diplomat died at his home in Connecticut. Kissinger played a significant, but controversial, role in US foreign policy throughout his long career. The cause of his death was not disclosed, according to CNN.
Former US President George W. Bush said the US has lost one of the most reliable and distinctive voices on foreign affairs. The 43rd president said he had “long admired the man who fled the Nazis as a young boy from a Jewish family, then fought them in the United States Army“. Bush wrote on the bushcenter.org website:
He worked in the Administrations of two Presidents and counseled many more. I am grateful for that service and advice, but I am most grateful for his friendship.
Laura and I will miss his wisdom, his charm, and his humor. And we will always be thankful for the contributions of Henry Kissinger.
Michael Bloomberg, New York City’s former mayor, described Kissinger as endlessly generous with the wisdom he gained throughout his extraordinary life.
Born in Bavaria in 1923, Kissinger fled Nazi Germany with his family and arrived in the US in 1938. After becoming a US citizen, he served in the US Army and later taught international relations at Harvard University. In 1969, President Richard Nixon appointed him National Security Adviser, granting him significant influence over US foreign policy. As Secretary of State under Nixon and Ford, Kissinger played a critical role in diplomatic efforts with China, the end of the Yom Kippur War, and the Paris Peace Accords that concluded the Vietnam War. Kissinger received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for his efforts in negotiating the Vietnam War ceasefire, although his co-recipient declined the award.
Despite his achievements, Kissinger faced criticism for prioritising rivalry with the Soviet Union over human rights and supporting repressive regimes, including Augusto Pinochet’s regime in Chile. Kissinger dismissed these criticisms, calling them a reflection of ignorance.
After leaving government service in 1977, Kissinger remained active as a commentator on public affairs and served on various company boards. He turned 100 years old in May and continued to engage in public activities, including a surprise meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in July.
Kissinger is survived by his wife, two children from a previous marriage, and five grandchildren.
