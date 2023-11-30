President Mnangagwa Approves Appointment Of Mrs Molly Dingani To NRZ Board
President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Mrs Molly Dingani as the Deputy Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said Dingani’s appointment is with effect from December 1, 2023, and lasts until November 30, 2026. Mrs. Dingani will be taking over from General William Dube, whose term has expired. The NRZ board is currently chaired by Mike Madiro. In a letter dated November 27, Minister Felix Mhona said:
I am pleased to advice you that His Excellency, The President of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa has approved your appointment as Deputy Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe Board.Feedback
You shall serve in that capacity with effect from 01 December 2023 to 30 November 2026.
Dingani also holds the position of Divisional Director for Business Banking at CBZ Holdings.
