President Mnangagwa Approves Appointment Of Mrs Molly Dingani To NRZ Board

President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Mrs Molly Dingani as the Deputy Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said Dingani’s appointment is with effect from December 1, 2023, and lasts until November 30, 2026. Mrs. Dingani will be taking over from General William Dube, whose term has expired. The NRZ board is currently chaired by Mike Madiro. In a letter dated November 27, Minister Felix Mhona said: