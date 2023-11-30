Zimbabwe 2024 National Budget: Allocations To Government Ministries And Departments
On November 30, 2023, Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, delivered the 2024 National Budget Speech titled “Consolidating Economic Transformation.” The ZW$44 trillion budget is still awaiting adoption. The budget will be debated and passed or rejected by Parliament. Here are some key points from the speech:
Allocations to Government Ministries and Departments:
Office of the President and Cabinet ZW$2,157,038.63
Parliament of Zimbabwe ZW$475,112.47
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ZW$2,371,042.50
Defence ZW$3,637,636.66
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion ZW$1,704,707.52
Audit Office ZW$116,964.99
Industry and Commerce ZW$130,473.99
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ZW$4,285,933.44
Mines & Mining Development ZW$132,708.34
Environment, Climate and Wildlife ZW$135,476.83
Transport and Infrastructural Development ZW$1,153,233.30
Foreign Affairs and International Trade ZW$976,004.05
Local Government and Public Works ZW$1,220,136.19
Health and Child Care ZW$6,311,893.76
Primary and Secondary Education ZW$7,965,973.53
Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development ZW$2,355,379.81
Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development ZW$188,136.70
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ZW$3,931,884.37
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ZW$1,078,019.36
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ZW$122,360.10
Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training ZW$210,207.26
Energy and Power Development ZW$90,082.79
Information Communication Technology and Courier Services ZW$185,280.61
National Housing and Social Amenities ZW$352,980.55
Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs ZW$221,787.75
Tourism & Hospitality Industry ZW$71,071.79
Sport, Arts and Recreation ZW$136,233.11
Skills Audit and Development ZW$43,045.20
Judicial Services Commission ZW$274,035.50
Public Service Commission ZW$1,428,094.81
National Council of Chiefs ZW$39,938.94
Human Rights Commission ZW$42,117.76
National Peace and Reconciliation Commission ZW$56,007.63
National Prosecuting Authority ZW$98,272.65
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ZW$59,642.47
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZW$116,600.57
Zimbabwe Gender Commission ZW$48,535.06
Zimbabwe Land Commission ZW$52,937.84
Zimbabwe Media Commission ZW$34,929.51
TOTAL ZW$44,011,918.31
Unallocated Reserve ZW$6,785,233.03
Debt Service: Interest Bill ZW$1,176,218.57
Pension ZW$4,617,934.86
Transfers to Provincial Councils and Local Authorities ZW$2,696,764.92
Other Constitutional & Statutory Appropriations ZW$255,612.57
Total Expenditure & Net Lending* ZW$ 59,543,682.27