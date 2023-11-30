Zimbabwean Football Player Seeks Help For Son's Urgent Heart Operation In India

But getting such an amount in such a short space of time has been a huge challenge for me and my family. I believe we have done our best, but we are still falling short.

So, I am appealing for assistance because we are running out of time. The doctors have advised that if he doesn’t get the corrective operation within the first six months of life then the complication could be irreversible. So, we have two months to get this done. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Former Dynamos goalkeeper, Artwell Mukandi, expressed gratitude for the donations towards Macheke’s cause. He emphasised that generosity will have a significant impact on the lives of others. He urged people to continue donating to support their brother, highlighting the importance of each contribution. He said anyone willing to help can contact the family on WhatsApp at 0716033830 and 0771064389.

