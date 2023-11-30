Zimbabwean Football Player Seeks Help For Son's Urgent Heart Operation In India
Tawanda Macheke, a professional Zimbabwean football player, is seeking help to send his four-month-old son to India for an urgent heart operation. The operation is estimated to cost around US$20,000, and Macheke has managed to raise about US$4,000 so far. He told The Herald that is reaching out for assistance as time is running out. He said:
My four-month-old son was diagnosed with a heart problem which needs urgent attention, in the next two months, in India.
We need almost US$20,000 for his treatment and other logistics to travel for the operation… We only got to know about this last month and I have been running around to try and raise the required money.Feedback
But getting such an amount in such a short space of time has been a huge challenge for me and my family. I believe we have done our best, but we are still falling short.
So, I am appealing for assistance because we are running out of time. The doctors have advised that if he doesn’t get the corrective operation within the first six months of life then the complication could be irreversible. So, we have two months to get this done.
Former Dynamos goalkeeper, Artwell Mukandi, expressed gratitude for the donations towards Macheke’s cause. He emphasised that generosity will have a significant impact on the lives of others. He urged people to continue donating to support their brother, highlighting the importance of each contribution. He said anyone willing to help can contact the family on WhatsApp at 0716033830 and 0771064389.
