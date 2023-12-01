Mahere Says 2024 National Budget To Harm Small Businesses

Posting on X, Mahere said this will result in a hike in the prices of goods and negatively affect overall demand. She said:

The attack on small businesses in the new Budget is staggering.

The Value Added Tax threshold has now been reduced to US$25 000 from US$40 000.

In simple terms, this means that any small business that makes an average of $2100 per month or more will now have to register for VAT.

The impact on small businesses is that they will now have to increase the cost of their goods by 15% to enable them to collect the VAT.

The impact on a consumer is that the cost of goods will go up by at least 15% to accommodate this tax.

The impact overall is that demand will go down because the prices are too high.

Spending will go down and the economy will become even more comatose than it is now.

The VAT tax rate is at 15% despite calls from businesses for it to come down to 14.5%.

In a country where unemployment exceeds 85%, it is grossly irrational to propose a budget that taxes those trying to run a small business for survival.

The entire budget is anti-people. It’s a mess.