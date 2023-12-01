Police Call For Collective Effort To Eradicate Vuzu Parties
Police in Bulawayo have appealed for a collective effort to eradicate Vuzu parties after a message surfaced on social media platforms mobilising children for a Vuzu party at Parklands Suburb.
According to the Chronicle, Vuzu parties are big, loud, and noisy parties usually organised by school children and sometimes sponsored by older people who may offer drugs and alcohol to minors before taking advantage of them in unprotected group sex sessions.
In a statement, Bulawayo Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Vuzu parties threaten the academic progress, physical well-being, and mental health of the children involved. She said:
The excitement following the end of exams can sometimes lead to irresponsible behaviour, and the police are determined to crack down on illegal parties and those who facilitate them by strictly enforcing existing laws.
The prevalence of these illegal parties poses a direct threat not only to the academic progress of the students involved but also to their physical and mental well-being.
Vuzu Parties clamp down requires a collective effort from all of us. We cannot expect to eradicate illegal parties and the abuse of drugs and alcohol among schoolchildren without actively involving parents, teachers, community leaders, and the students themselves.
Let us work together to create a safe and empowering environment for our youths. Report a Vuzu Party.
