Police Call For Collective Effort To Eradicate Vuzu Parties

4 minutes ago Fri, 01 Dec 2023 10:35:03 GMT

Police in Bulawayo have appealed for a collective effort to eradicate Vuzu parties after a message surfaced on social media platforms mobilising children for a Vuzu party at Parklands Suburb.

According to the Chronicle, Vuzu parties are big, loud, and noisy parties usually organised by school children and sometimes sponsored by older people who may offer drugs and alcohol to minors before taking advantage of them in unprotected group sex sessions.

In a statement, Bulawayo Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Vuzu parties threaten the academic progress, physical well-being, and mental health of the children involved. She said:

