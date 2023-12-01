South Africa Extends ZEP Permits To 2025
The South African Government, through its Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, on Friday, 01 December announced two-year exemptions for special dispensation permit-holders from Zimbabwean and Lesotho nationals living and working in South Africa.
The exemption will benefit 178 000 Zimbabweans and more than 50 000 Basotho.
Addressing a media briefing in Tshwane today, Motsoaledi said the new exemption permits to be issued for Zimbabweans and Basotho will expire on 29 November 2025. IOL quoted Motsoaledi as saying:
I have decided to grant exemptions to approximately 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals for a period of two years in terms of Section 31(2)(b) of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002.
The affected Zimbabwean nationals will be entitled to apply for new exemption permits under the following terms and conditions: a holder of the exemption permit will be entitled to work, seek employment, and conduct business in the Republic of South Africa; a holder of the exemption permit due to expire on December 31, 2023, or June 20, 2024, and such an extended period of validity will be entitled to apply for a new exemption permit.
A holder of the exemption permit will be entitled to sojourn in the Republic of South Africa during the validity of the exemption permit; exemption permits to be issued will expire on November 29, 2025.
A holder of the exemption permit will not be entitled to apply for permanent residence in terms of sections 25, 26, and 27 of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 or any other provisions in any other law, irrespective of the period of stay in the Republic of South Africa, and the exemption permits will not be renewable.
Motsoledi said a holder of the exemption permit will be allowed freedom of movement between Zimbabwe and South Africa, or any other country. He added:
A holder of the exemption permit cannot change his or her status in the Republic of South Africa as contemplated in Section 10(6) of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 during the validity of the permit issued.
When a holder of the exemption due to expire on December 31, 2023, or June 28, 2024, or such extended period, applies for a new exemption permit, he or she must disclose and/or register all the minor children born and staying in the Republic of South Africa.
In June this year, the High Court in Pretoria, gave the permit holders a further 12 months to work and live in the country.
