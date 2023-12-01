South Africa Extends ZEP Permits To 2025

I have decided to grant exemptions to approximately 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals for a period of two years in terms of Section 31(2)(b) of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002.

The affected Zimbabwean nationals will be entitled to apply for new exemption permits under the following terms and conditions: a holder of the exemption permit will be entitled to work, seek employment, and conduct business in the Republic of South Africa; a holder of the exemption permit due to expire on December 31, 2023, or June 20, 2024, and such an extended period of validity will be entitled to apply for a new exemption permit.

A holder of the exemption permit will be entitled to sojourn in the Republic of South Africa during the validity of the exemption permit; exemption permits to be issued will expire on November 29, 2025.

A holder of the exemption permit will not be entitled to apply for permanent residence in terms of sections 25, 26, and 27 of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 or any other provisions in any other law, irrespective of the period of stay in the Republic of South Africa, and the exemption permits will not be renewable.