ZIFA Appoints Coaches For Schools' National Teams

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appointed Norman Taruvinga and Irene Mwanza as the head coaches of the Under-15 boys and girls teams respectively.

The coaches will take charge of the schools’ national teams in the ten-team CAF African Schools Football Championship zonal tournament from 14 to 16 December.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Taruvinga, a teacher at Prince Edward High School, Harare is a seasoned coach with extensive experience at the youth level.

His appointment will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. Mwanza, a teacher at Mosia Tunya High School, Victoria Falls, possesses a deep understanding of the game and a passion for nurturing young talent.

The pair were the best candidates among applicants for the posts, and they are practicing schoolteachers, a mandatory requirement for the positions.

ZIFA has also appointed Charles Rangwani (Tazviona Primary School, Chipinge), and Kundai Maromo (Rufaro High School, Masvingo) Safeguarding Officers for the boys and girls teams, respectively.

Rangwani and Maromo will play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being and protection of the young players from potential harm throughout the tournament.

The association wishes all the appointed officials the best in their duties.