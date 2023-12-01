Zimbabwe 2024 National Budget: Passport, Vehicle Registration, Toll Fees Raised, Tax For Soft Drinks

– Safari and Tour Operators will continue to have a duty suspension on new motor vehicles imported for another 2 years starting from January 1, 2024.

Screws On Tax Evaders:

– Only licensed and tax-compliant operators will be allowed to procure goods from manufacturers and wholesalers to restore the supply chain.

– Traders must be registered for VAT and possess a valid Tax Clearance Certificate to buy goods from manufacturers.

– The VAT registration threshold will be lowered to US$25,000 from January 1, 2024, and businesses meeting this threshold must register and account for VAT.

– The Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT) will be introduced to prevent ceding taxing rights to foreign jurisdictions on tax incentives given to investments.

– A 30% surcharge on high-value motor vehicles will continue for wealth redistribution purposes.

Mining:

– All documents or agreements for the transfer, disposal, or lease of mineral rights must be reviewed and approved by the State before concluding the transaction.

– Mining rights cannot be transferred without paying capital gains tax, stamp duty, or other applicable taxes.

– Revenue from privately disposed mining rights will be shared equally with the State.

– Measures will be introduced to track the movement of mining rights, and a register of mining rights will be maintained by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

– The Strategic Reserve Levy on diesel and petrol will be increased, as well as toll fees on premium roads.

Need a new Passport or Register a Vehicle?

– Passport and Central Vehicle Registry fees will be increased.

– A wealth tax of 1% will be levied on residential properties with a minimum value of US$100,000, with exemptions for principal private residential properties owned by elderly persons above 70 years.

– A digital platform will be explored to combat illicit trade in cigarettes and provide real-time data on locally manufactured goods.

– Additional revenue generated from the proposed measures will be allocated to road infrastructure development.

Do you own a home? There’s a Tax now:

– A wealth tax of 1% will be imposed on the market values of residential properties with a minimum value of US$100,000, with exemptions for elderly individuals above 70 years.

– The growth of illicit trade, particularly in cigarettes, has negatively impacted revenue growth, and a digital platform will be explored to address this issue.

Do you drive a car? Fuel has gone up!

– The Strategic Reserve Levy has been raised by US$0.03 and US$0.05 per litre of diesel and petrol, respectively, with effect from 1 January 2024.

Want to buy Soft Drinks (Kambucha, coke, etc) there is a tax now!

Ncube introduced a levy on the sugar content of beverages saying it was in response to concerns about the negative effects of consuming sugary drinks, which are linked to health problems. He said:

– The aim is to discourage the consumption of high-sugar beverages.

– The proposed levy is US$0.02 per gram of sugar in beverages, excluding water.

– The levy will take effect from January 1, 2024.

– The funds generated from this levy will be used specifically for cancer therapy and the procurement of diagnostic equipment.

Are you a civil servant? Your $300 Covid allowance is now taxable!

– As part of the remuneration review process for civil servants, the Government will convert the current COVID and Cushioning allowances, aggregating to US$300, to be part of the pensionable. This means that these allowances will now be considered when calculating the pension benefits for civil servants, potentially increasing their retirement benefits and tax too.

Want to travel out of town? Toll Fees doubled with effect from 1 January 2024!

– Light Motor-Vehicles:

– Current fee: US$2

– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$5

– Proposed fee on other roads: US$4

– Minibuses (kombi):

– Current fee: US$3

– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$8

– Proposed fee on other roads: US$6

– Buses:

– Current fee: US$4

– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$10

– Proposed fee on other roads: US$8

– Heavy Vehicles:

– Current fee: US$5

– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$15

– Proposed fee on other roads: US$10

– Haulage Trucks:

– Current fee: US$10

– Proposed fee on Premium roads: US$25

– Proposed fee on other roads: US$20

