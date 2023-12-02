Govt Commends Delta Beverages For Supporting Local Football

Notably, I would like to thank Delta Beverages for their unwavering support towards football and sports development in Zimbabwe. Under their different brands, Delta Beverages has changed the face of football through the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League as well as capacitating various football stakeholders through sponsoring training workshops and promoting sporting events. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v The Ministry applauds you for your commitment towards sectoral growth. The Government would like to commend the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC), ZIFA and PSL for ensuring that domestic football continued during the FIFA suspension and providing entertainment to football lovers around the country and sustaining footballers’ livelihoods.

Delta Beverages Marketing Director Irimayi Muzorewa said it was a pleasure to celebrate the best players of the 2023 season.

PSL chairman Farai Jere commended the soccer stars and also challenged local players to score more goals next season after the Golden Boot was won by 13 goals this year.

Jere said 567 goals were scored from the 360 matches played during the season.

This was a significant decrease from the 594 goals netted last season. Said Jere:

We expect our goals to go up each year but this year we had a challenge. The top goal scorer Takunda Benhura has 13 goals. Last year the top goal scorer had 17 goals. So, it’s a challenge for the players to up their game. I would like to challenge our strikers to score more goals next season. Our main objective is to improve our game so that it becomes attractive and makes it appealing to stakeholders.

Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Qadr Amini was crowned as the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year, Dynamos midfielder Donald Mudadi finished as the first runner-up and Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda was the second runner-up.

