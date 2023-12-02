Qadr Amini Crowned 2023 PSL Soccer Star Of The Year

I also want to thank my wives who are here with me. I love you so much, guys. They have been very supportive throughout.

According to a report by The Herald, Amini pocketed US$7 500 for winning the Soccer Star of the Year award.

Dynamos midfielder Donald Mudadi, who finished as the first runner-up, received US$4 500, and Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda who was the second runner-up, received US$3 750.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi received the Coach of the Year award, for the first time.

Takunda Benhura won the Top Goal Scorer award after scoring 13 goals in his first full season. He received US$6 375.

Ngezi Platinum Stars were also presented with the league trophy by Guest of Honour, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Emily Jesaya.

For the second year running, they were also named the Most Disciplined Team of the Year.

The club had three players on the 2023 PSL calendar, with goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and 22-year-old forward Takunda Benhura also joining Soccer Star Amini on the podium.

Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda won the Goalkeeper of the Year award for his 19 clean sheets.

Dynamos youngster Elton Chikona was voted the Most Promising Player of the Year.

Herentals forward Tinotenda Benza, for the second year running was the Fans’ favourite.

Brighton Chimene won the Referee of the Year for the third time, having previously won it in 2016 and 2019.

Here are the 2023 Season Awards:

2023 Soccer Star: Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

First Runner-up: Donald Mudadi (Dynamos)

Second Runner-up: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)

8 Finalists: Takunda Benhura, Nelson Chadya (all Ngezi Platinum Stars), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Andrew Mbeba, Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Tino Benza (Herentals), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds) and Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn).

Top Goal Scorer: Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Coach of the Year: Takesure Chiragwi (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Most Promising U’20: Elton Chikona (Dynamos)

Fans Choice: Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)

Most disciplined team: Ngezi Platinum Stars

Referee of the year: Brighton Chimene

1st Runner-up: Francis Chirwa

2nd Runner-up: Zondiwa Nkosana

