Six Armed Robbers Storm A Lodge, Drag Sleeping Man From His Room

4 minutes agoSat, 02 Dec 2023 11:27:19 GMT
Six unidentified robbers armed with metal bars attacked a guest sleeping in his room at a lodge in Chegutu on Friday morning.

Police said that the assailants reportedly robbed the victim of $400 cash, seized his car keys and forced him into the vehicle’s boot before driving to commit another robbery where they went away with US$8 000 cash. The ZRP said:

Police in Chegutu are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a lodge in Chegutu on 01/12/23 around 0100 hours in which six unidentified male suspects who were wearing hood jackets armed with metal bars, attacked a guest who was sleeping in his room before stealing US$400 cash and car keys for a BMW motor vehicle registration number AEH 1394.

The suspects forced marched the first victim to his car where they locked him in the car boot and drove to the second victim’s place of residence where they forced entrance into the house.

The suspects attacked the second victim forcing him to open a safe where they took US$ 8000-00 cash.

The suspects let the first victim out of the boot before driving off with his motor vehicle.

Police are appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report at any Police Station.

More: Pindula News

