Six Armed Robbers Storm A Lodge, Drag Sleeping Man From His Room

The suspects forced marched the first victim to his car where they locked him in the car boot and drove to the second victim’s place of residence where they forced entrance into the house.

The suspects attacked the second victim forcing him to open a safe where they took US$ 8000-00 cash.

The suspects let the first victim out of the boot before driving off with his motor vehicle.

Police are appealing for anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report at any Police Station.

